The MACC Presents Hubbard Street Dance Chicago In A Maui Debut Performance in Castle Theater Wednesday, March 1

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the Maui debut of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, one of today's most original forces in contemporary dance, for a performance in Castle Theater Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 pm. The evening will include performances from the company's contemporary repertory featuring the work of five distinguished choreographers. This is the company's only stop in Hawai'i this season. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Wednesday, February 8.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago introduces audiences to original, cutting-edge contemporary dance through new and diverse repertoire created by an eclectic group of the world's leading choreographers. While many contemporary dance peers are single choreographer organizations, Hubbard Street has always been a repertory company, representing fresh, bold new works that evoke inspiration, thought and conversation to continually push the art of dance forward.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's performance at the MACC will include contemporary repertory of "As the Wind Blows" by Amy Hall Garner, "Show Pony" by Kyle Abraham, "Ne Me Quitte Pas" by Spencer Theberge, "B/olero" by Ohad Naharin, and "Busk" by Aszure Barton. MACC audiences may remember Kyle Abraham from his memorable performance with his Abraham.In.Motion company in 2015.

The mission of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, under the guidance of Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, is to bring artists, art, and audiences together to enrich, engage, educate, and change lives through the experience of dance. For 45 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance - bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, make it a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to present. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 US states.

Tickets are $35, $50 and $65 plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount and kids 12 and under are half price. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am Wednesday, February 8. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges, discounts and other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the 'Ohi'a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchases.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am - 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).