The Aloha Ha Comedy Club to Present Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show and Stand Up Tour

Beginning September 17th, The Aloha Ha Comedy Club will present Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show along with his "Unapologetically Funny" standup comedy tour.

Direct from his two residencies in Las Vegas, Don Barnhart is thrilled to partner up with The Original Hawaiian King of Comedy Bo Irvine for the Aloha Ha Comedy Club. Barnhart said, "We've been working together on bringing a full time comedy club back to Hawaii for years and now is the time."

The festivities began at 7pm with Barnhart's Comedy Hypnosis Show and the insanity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation, and hypnosis.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational, and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Barnhart's comedy hypnosis show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stress, and fears to tap into their creative abilities with unlimited confidence.

At 9pm, it's the premier of the Aloha Ha Comedy Club's standup comedy show with Don Barnhart, Bo Irvine and Michael Staats.

Don Barnhart and Bo Irvine will serve as the resident headliners splitting their time and rotating between Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas and The Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii. The Aloha Ha Comedy Club will also feature special guest headliners when they're not in town along showcasing the very best local comedic talent in Hawaii.

Critics are raving, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the clever, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey."

For years, Barnhart made a name for himself headlining the top comedy clubs across the country as well as entertaining the troops around the world, but now spends most of his time rotating between 2 Las Vegas residencies at Delirious Comedy Club inside The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show at Alexis Park All-Suite Hotel.

Hawaiian Native Bo Irvine has been named "The Hawaiian King of Comedy" and has been entertain audiences as a national headliner since 1998. His act is solid, quick-witted and he has the ability to ad lib with any club, corporate or military audience.

With performances on NBC "Late Nite", Showtime "Comedy Club Network", A&E "Comedy on the Road", HBO Comic Relief, or NBC "Last Comic Standing" Season 6 Hawaii Showcase. He's performed alongside George Carlin, Howie Mandel, Jeff Foxworthy, Brad Garrett and George Wallace. Pre-pandemic, Bo's Waikiki show, "High & Right Comedy Night" with a 5* TripAdvisor rating, ran at the Hale Koa Hotel from 2010 through March 2020. From March 2008 to January 2013 Bo also headlined his stand up show, "Comedy Polynesia" at the Waikiki Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel.

The Grand Opening of The Aloha Ha Comedy Club is Sept 17th inside the Coral Ballroom at The Hilton Hawaiian Village. Showtimes are 7pm for the all ages Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show and 9pm for the 18 and over standup comedy.

Ticket prices begin at $49.95 with VIP options. There are also Military, Hilton Hotel Guest, Local & Kama'aina rates available. Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged. More information and tickets are available at www.AlohaHaComedyClub.com.