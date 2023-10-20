'Mr. Las Vegas' Wayne Newton to Make Maui Debut

See his Up Close & Personal concert December 7 in Castle Theater.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 3 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada
Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Las Vegas Entertainment To Hawaii With Aloha Ha Comedy Club a Photo 4 Comedian Don Barnhart Brings Las Vegas Entertainment To Hawaii With Aloha Ha Comedy Club and House Of Magic

'Mr. Las Vegas' Wayne Newton to Make Maui Debut

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present a first-ever appearance on Maui for Las Vegas and singing legend Wayne Newton in his Up Close & Personal concert Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 pm in Castle Theater. Long established as an entertainment icon and record-setting performer, no other name or person has been so defining, representative or synonymous with Las Vegas and its role as the entertainment capital of the world. Concert tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Tuesday, October 24 and to the general public Friday, October 27.

The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires. Everyone who brings a donation on the night of show will be entered into a drawing to win an instant seat upgrade of a pair of tickets in the front row.

Recognized and revered around the world, Wayne Newton is known for his iconic signature song, Danke Schoen in addition to countless other top hit singles including, Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast, Red Roses for a Blue Lady, At This Moment, The Letter, Summer Wind and Years.

Newton has recorded and released, to date, 165 albums in his career. In a volatile, unforgiving industry where careers and successes can appear and disappear like vapors, Wayne Newton continues to be at the top of the list of legendary entertainers.

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas, alone. He recently made his historic and triumphant return to the landmark Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino where he continues to perform his Up Close and Personal show, a journey through his illustrious Vegas career featuring hit songs and personal stories.

Tickets are $45, $55, $65, $85 plus a limited number of premiere $125 seats plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. To become a MACC member, log on to Click Here.

Tickets go on sale online only to MACC members at 10:00 am Tuesday, October 24 and to the general public Friday, October 27. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is accessible by phone (808-242-SHOW [7469]) and email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org) Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton to Make Maui Debut Photo
'Mr. Las Vegas' Wayne Newton to Make Maui Debut

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present a first-ever appearance on Maui for Las Vegas and singing legend Wayne Newton in his Up Close & Personal concert.

2
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal The Winner of The September 2023 Go Try P Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal The Winner of The September 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The September Go Try PlayWrite winner is Randy Otaka for his piece K.App.A.Ch.I.N.O. Learn more about the winner and the next installment of the contest here!

3
Diamond Head Theatre To Present MY FAIR LADY Photo
Diamond Head Theatre To Present MY FAIR LADY

This winter, Diamond Head Theatre presents the classic production of 'My Fair Lady' in Honolulu, Hawaii. Follow the journey of Eliza Doolittle as she transforms from a rough Cockney girl to a refined lady with the help of Colonel Pickering and Henry Higgins. Don't miss this timeless musical from December 1 to December 17.

4
Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces Opening of UNDER THE BLUE Photo
Honolulu Theatre For Youth Announces Opening of UNDER THE BLUE

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) has announced the opening of Under the Blue by Danica Rosengren and The HTY Ensemble. The show was created in collaboration with Capitol Modern, formerly known as The Hawai'i State Art Museum. Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
The Water Station in Hawaii The Water Station
UHM Kennedy Theatre (11/15-11/19)
Are We There Yet, Baby? in Hawaii Are We There Yet, Baby?
UHM Kennedy Theatre (10/20-10/29)
Nutcracker Sweets in Hawaii Nutcracker Sweets
Maui OnStage (12/14-12/17)
Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)PHOTOS
My Fair Lady in Hawaii My Fair Lady
Diamond Head Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Halloween Storytelling Special in Hawaii Halloween Storytelling Special
UH Mānoa Krauss Hall 012 (10/29-10/29)
Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva) in Hawaii Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva)
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/20-4/27)
Raise Your Voice in Hawaii Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
Kahahawai/Massie and Aloha Attire in Hawaii Kahahawai/Massie and Aloha Attire
Paliku Theatre (11/10-11/19)
The Rocky Horror Show in Hawaii The Rocky Horror Show
Maui OnStage (10/06-10/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You