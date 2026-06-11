Mānoa Valley Theatre and W.O.W. Productions to Launch Inaugural Juneteenth Festival

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Mānoa Valley Theatre and W.O.W. Productions will present the inaugural Juneteenth Festival 2026, a six-day celebration of Black history, culture, artistry, spirituality, and community, June 15–20, 2026, at Mānoa Valley Theatre.

Presented under the theme "Celebrating 250 Years of Black Joy," the festival brings together cultural presentations, panel discussions, theater, music, spoken word, community engagement, and live performances that honor the enduring contributions and experiences of Black communities while fostering dialogue and connection across cultures.

"Our vision for the Juneteenth Festival is to create a space where stories are shared, cultures are honored, and communities come together in the spirit of understanding and celebration," said Shervelle Bergholz, founder of the Juneteenth Festival. "Beginning the festival by recognizing the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi reflects our belief that honoring one another's histories strengthens all of us. Throughout the week, we celebrate Black excellence, creativity, spirituality, and joy while building bridges that connect our diverse communities."

The week-long festival opens Monday, June 15, with "Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka ʻĀina I Ka Pono O Hawaiʻi: The Life of the Land is Perpetuated in Righteousness," featuring an opening blessing, hula, and cultural tribute honoring the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi, followed by a panel discussion highlighting the history, presence, and contributions of African Americans in Hawaiʻi.

On Tuesday, June 16, "The Voices of Black Theater" explores the legacy and impact of Black playwrights and theater-makers through a dynamic panel discussion and monologue showcase celebrating bold and authentic voices.

Wednesday's program, "The Chosen: Expressions of African American Spirituality and Jubilee," offers an evening of gospel music, spirituals, and staged readings reflecting themes of faith, resilience, liberation, and joy.

Community members are invited to take center stage on Thursday, June 18, during an Open Mic Night featuring music, poetry, dance, comedy, and spoken word.

The festival culminates on Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, with "Black Girl Magic: How Black Women Have Changed the World," a gala and tribute honoring the brilliance, beauty, and impact of Black women through fashion, performance, storytelling, and a special tribute to Sharon Yarbrough. The evening will also feature the Ms. Juneteenth Pageant.

The celebration concludes Saturday, June 20, with a community Cookout & Finale Performance, bringing together local vendors, live entertainment, cultural activities, and family-friendly experiences in a joyful closing celebration.

Festival Schedule

Monday, June 15 | 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka ʻĀina I Ka Pono O Hawaiʻi

Open to the public

Tuesday, June 16

The Voices of Black Theater

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Show Begins: 7:30 p.m.

Open to the public

Wednesday, June 17 | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

The Chosen

Open to the public

Thursday, June 18

Open Mic Night

Doors Open: 7:00 p.m.

Show Begins: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19 | 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Black Girl Magic

Saturday, June 20 | 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Cookout & Finale Performance

Open to the public

For tickets and additional information, visit manoavalleytheatre.com.

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