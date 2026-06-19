A TIMELESS PRINCESS to Make World Premiere at Royal Hawaiian Theater in Waikīkī
Writer and producer Denny Miyasato brings Princess Kaʻiulani's legacy to life in an original musical.
A TIMELESS PRINCESS, an original musical adapted from a 2023 book of the same name, is to make its world premiere at the Royal Hawaiian Theater in Waikīkī on October 16, 2026, a date selected to coincide with the birthday of Princess Kaʻiulani, whose life inspired the story. Written and produced by Honolulu native Denny Miyasato, the show follows a present-day Marine who travels back to 1898 Hawaiʻi through a supernatural encounter, set against the backdrop of the Hawaiian Kingdom's final years of sovereignty. The production features original music and is scheduled to run Fridays through Sundays at 4:30 p.m. and Mondays at 7:30 p.m., with tickets on sale now at atimelessprincess.com.
A Timeless Princess is an original fictional tale first published as a book in 2023. The story follows a present-day Marine who is transported back to 1898 Hawaiʻi through a magical encounter, where love, destiny, and a stolen future collide as a sovereign kingdom fights for survival.
'Like James, the protagonist in A Timeless Princess, I too was fascinated by Princess Kaʻiulani's life. It inspired me to rewrite the past and change the course of history utilising a sacred artifact infused with the mana of the monarchy as the pivotal symbol of the story which is best told through song and live performance,' said Honolulu born and raised writer and producer, Denny Miyasato. 'It's been years in the making and we're excited to finally perform for residents and visitors alike in one of Waikīkī's finest theaters.'
The production is a large-scale theatrical musical experience rooted in Hawaiʻi's history, crafted to capture the emotional collision between past and present through music, storytelling, and live performance. The production features original music and a cast bringing Hawaiʻi-inspired storytelling to the stage.
Ticket Information
Tickets are on sale now at: www.atimelessprincess.com
Ticket prices range from $75 for children ages 3 to 11 to $95 for adults, with a kamaʻāina rate of $65 for all ages and a 10 percent military discount available; children two and under are admitted free when seated on a parent or guardian's lap. The premiere adds to a growing slate of Hawaiʻi-rooted musical programming in 2026, including NĀ HŌKŪ HOU 2026, a concert celebrating the state's top musical artists at Maui Arts and Cultural Center later this month.
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