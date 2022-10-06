Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Legacy Of Dennis Carroll To Be Honored With Public Memorial Orchestrated By University Of Hawai'i And Kumu Kahua Theatre

Family, friends, and a grateful community are invited to collectively celebrate a life that continues to inspire so many.

Oct. 06, 2022  
Legacy Of Dennis Carroll To Be Honored With Public Memorial Orchestrated By University Of Hawai'i And Kumu Kahua Theatre

Recognizing the indelible contributions of Dennis Carroll to the world of Theatre and the Hawaii community, a public memorial is planned for Sunday, November 27, 2022, coinciding with the first anniversary of his passing. An accomplished playwright, professor emeritus of the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and founding member of Kumu Kahua Theatre, Carroll will be commemorated at a gathering held on the UH Mānoa campus at the Kennedy Theatre. Family, friends, and a grateful community are invited to collectively celebrate a life that continues to inspire so many.


Organized through the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa with support from Kumu Kahua Theatre, the memorial will be held from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Upper Lanai of the Kennedy Theatre-fittingly the home base for the productions of the Department of Theatre and Dance. In advance of the event, the community is encouraged to share memories and photos that will become a part of the tribute. Submissions may be uploaded via Photos & Tributes for Dr. Dennis Carroll from now through 11/1/22.


"Dr. Dennis Caroll was a tremendous friend, colleague, mentor, and educator. The impact of his legacy will long be felt throughout the halls and hearts of this campus and the extended
community," said Tammy Haili'ōpua Baker. "As we mark the anniversary of his passing, we
celebrate his unwavering commitment to the next generation of creatives and his advocacy for access to the Arts in Hawaiʻi." Taurie Kinoshita added, "Dr. Carroll's influence on theatre in
Hawaiʻi cannot be overstated."


William Dennis Carroll was born in Sydney, Australia. He joined the University of Hawaiʻi
faculty in 1969, where he taught for 42 years. In 1971, Professor Carroll and a group of Kennedy Theatre graduate students founded Kumu Kahua Theatre, which grew to become a nonprofit organization and venue based in downtown Honolulu, dedicated year-round to supporting and showcasing original works of theatre related to Hawai'i. Carroll died in Honolulu on November 25, 2021 at the age of 81, survived by his wife, three children, and four grandchildren.


"Kumu Kahua is at its core a playwright's theatre-reflecting Dennis' passion for our
tremendous local playwrights that share the voices of our community and the cultures reflected here," said artistic director Harry Wong III. "Following the challenges last year in holding public gatherings, we are thankful to be able to join with the university he loved in bringing together those touched by his philanthropy, artistry, and heart."

