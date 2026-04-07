Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner Of February Prompt

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The February Go Try PlayWrite winner is James Perry for his piece The Dark Cloud: A Fable

James Perry was born and raised in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. He joined the military when he was 19 years old and has been traveling the world ever since. After retiring honorably from the United States Army in 2020, he began passionately pursuing an education in theatre arts—first earning an AA from Las Positas College, and later a BA in Theatre Arts from San Jose State University in 2024. He has since performed in a number of film and theatre productions throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. While still relatively new to playwriting, his work has received a number of productions and staged readings across the United States in Vermont, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, North Dakota, Minnesota, California, Georgia, Florida, Nebraska, and New York. James is a disabled veteran and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. He believes deeply in the power of theatre to reflect, question, and reshape the world, and advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion both on stage and off. More of his work can be found on The New Play Exchange: https://newplayexchange.org/users/72682/james-perry

The February 2026 Prompt was: A dog whistle prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene or an eight-page maximum monologue using the phrase, “I don't see color.” Whether true or false, whether sincere or disingenuous, I'd argue that such a phrase masks a pre-judgement of someone based on skin color (prejudice), or a willful ignorance of systemic and historical inequities against persons of one color (racism). There are many phrases that mask prejudice and/or racist rants, diatribes, and reasonable arguments. But use, “I don't see color,” for this prompt.

The theatre is now accepting entries for the April contest HERE

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.