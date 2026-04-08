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Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal The April 2026 Prompt

The deadline to enter is April 30th, 2026.

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Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal The April 2026 Prompt Image

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

April 2026 prompt

An “Are you ready to order, yet?” prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene or an eight-page maximum monologue about a restaurant where the food is great, but the service sucks. It could be a sit-down restaurant, a plate lunch counter, a food truck, wherever you go buy food that you no can resist. (This prompt was inspired by the cast of Blu's Hanging.)

The deadline to enter is April 30th, 2026.






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