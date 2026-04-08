Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal The April 2026 Prompt
The deadline to enter is April 30th, 2026.
By: Stephi Wild
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the April prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
April 2026 prompt
An “Are you ready to order, yet?” prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene or an eight-page maximum monologue about a restaurant where the food is great, but the service sucks. It could be a sit-down restaurant, a plate lunch counter, a food truck, wherever you go buy food that you no can resist. (This prompt was inspired by the cast of Blu's Hanging.)
The deadline to enter is April 30th, 2026.
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