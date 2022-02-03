Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces the Cast of WHO YOU AGAIN? by Ryan Okinaka

Performances run March 24-April 24, 2022.

Feb. 3, 2022  
Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Denny Hironaga have announced the Who You Again? team. Who You Again? was written by Ryan Okinaka and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre March 24-April 24, 2022.

A family struggles to care for their matriarch as dementia slowly steals her memories away. Her grandson's method of existing within -- and adding to -- the imaginative world she inhabits creates a special bond. He helps her cope with changing realities, and she gives him the gift of self-acceptance.

Directed by- Denny Hironaga, Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Sound Design by- Stu Hirayama, Costume Design by- Carlynn Wolfe, Stage Managed by- Quinn Sipes, Props Design by- Sara Ward.

Cast

Kaipo Dudoit (Thomas)

Ron Encarnacion (Rob)

Karen Kuioka Hironaga (Leah)

Kati Kuroda (Mele)

Ben Walsh (Colin)

Hometowns of the team of Who You Again? include Kaipo Dudoit, Honolulu, HI- Ron Encarnacion, Honolulu, HI-Stu Hirayama, Honolulu, HI- Denny Hironaga, Kailua, HI- Karen Kuioka Hironaga, Kailua, HI- Kati Kuroda, Kailua, HI- Brian Sackett, Honolulu, HI-Quinn Sipes, Virginia Beach, VA- Ben Walsh, Alamo, CA- Sara Ward, Honolulu, HI- Carlynn Wolfe, Honolulu, HI.

Tickets are available on our website https://www.kumukahua.org/51st-season


