Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces Free Advanced Acting Class As New Offering in its Stages Education Program

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced a new advanced acting class that will focus on developing an actor's skills on their feet. The latest workshop in the theatre's STAGES education program, the eight-week course Stage Acting with Julia Ogilvie will be offered free of charge.

Interested students should apply as soon as possible to assure a spot, and must confirm their availability for all of the classes running Saturdays 10 a.m. - noon from March 25 - May 13, 2023. Class size is limited.

Students will learn:

- How to use elements of the actor's instrument (voice, body, and imagination).

- Vocal technique (breath support, resonance, range, articulation, vocal dynamics).

- How to truthfully listen and respond to fellow actors onstage.

- How to analyze a script.

- How to work effectively with fellow actors and the director in a rehearsal room.

- How to keep each performance fresh, exciting and clear.

- How to have fun telling a story onstage.

Julia Hamilton Ogilvie is a teacher and actor originally from Hawai'i and back from New York. She has taught acting for Yale University, Rutgers University, The Juilliard Drama Outreach Program at Snow College and has directed and taught for The American Conservatory Theatre's graduate acting program. In Hawaiʻi she has taught for the University of Hawaiʻi, Diamond Head Theatre, ʻIolani School, Punahou School, Hanahauʻoli School and started Manoa Valley Theatre's MVT Studio where she taught stage acting, TV & Film, Shakespeare, and musical theatre audition technique. Acting work includes: Timon of Athens (Off-Broadway at Theater For A New Audience & The Shakespeare Theater Company); That Beautiful Laugh (Off-Broadway at La MaMa Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Shakespeare Theater Company & The Macau Arts Festival in Macau, China); The Mousetrap (Dorset Theatre Festival) and You Can't Take it With You (Chautauqua Theatre Company). She can be seen in the Disney+ show Doogie Kamealoha M.D. and Magnum P.I. on CBS. Julia is a Presidential Scholar in The Arts award recipient, and trained in acting at The Maggie Flanigan Studio in New York, as well as The Juilliard School.



To learn more and apply to Stage Acting with Julia Ogilvie, please visit www.kumukahua.org or complete the application form here