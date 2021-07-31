Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces Casting For #HAOLEBOYFRIEND, Kicking off its 51st Season

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Jason Kanda have announced the cast and creative team for #HaoleBoyfriend, the first production in the theatre's upcoming 51st season.

Cast:

Samantha Fukushima (Fumiko)

Pō'ai Lincoln (Kea)

Julia Avilla LoPresti (Sharissa)

Jonathan Reyn (Rayven)

Lelea'e "Buffy" Kahalepuna-Wong (Vai)

Directed by- Jason Kanda, Assistant Directed by Kaipo Dudoit, Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by Brian Sackett, Costume Design by Carlynn Wolfe, Stage Managed and Props Design by Faith Cauthon, Digital Engineering by Veronica Vera.

#HaoleBoyfriend was written by Stephanie Keiko Kong & Tony Pisculli and will be performed live, viewable by stream only, Sept. 2 - 19, 2021.

Five former math geeks and high school besties reunite fifteen years after they've graduated from Pearl City to wrestle with secrets, major life changes and guacamole at their favorite karaoke room. If you requested Lady Marmalade from the DJ at your prom, this play is dedicated to you.

This production will be streamed live from Kumu Kahua Theatre. It is the first time since the pandemic began that Kumu Kahua Theatre actors will perform together, in person.

The production will be available to watch online, live only. Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-will basis. Donations to support this work are greatly appreciated by the theatre. Please visit kumukahua.org to learn more and to secure your ticket.