HPR Will Broadcast Six Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Performances
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Hawai'i Public Radio to broadcast six performances from the orchestra's 2019-2020 season.
Each broadcast is hosted by HPR Music Director Gene Schiller and will feature performances recorded live on the stage of the Blaisdell Concert Hall, as well as interviews. Theperformances will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HPR-2.
Check out the full schedule below!
August 4 - Symphonie Fantastique!
Michael Stern, conductor
Sandy Cameron, Violin
Copland - Fanfare for the Common Man
Elfman - Concerto for Violin & Orchestra (Eleven Eleven)
Berlioz - Symphonie Fantastique
August 11 - Northern Lights
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Soyeon Kate Lee, piano
Grieg - Concerto for Piano
Sibelius - Symphony No. 2
August 18 - Two Seasons
Keitaro Harada, conductor
J. Scott Janusch, oboe
Prokofiev - Symphony No. 1 (Classical Symphony)
Schubert - Symphony No. 5
Magnussen - Nā Kau ʻElua (The Two Seasons)
August 25 - Ode To Joy
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Esther Yoo, Oʻahu Choral Society artistic director
Tchaikovsky - Francesca da Rimini
Beethoven - Symphony No 9 (Choral)
September 1 - Mostly Mozart
Carl St. Clair, conductor
Norman Krieger, piano
Mozart - Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio
Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 24
Shostakovich - Symphony No. 10
September 8 - JoAnn Returns
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Bella Hristova, violin
Enescu - Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
D. Ludwig - Violin Concerto
Dvorak - Symphony No. 8
Learn more at https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/post/hawai-i-symphony-orchestra-broadcasts-2020-season#stream/0.