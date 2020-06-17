Shutdown Streaming
HPR Will Broadcast Six Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Performances

Jun. 17, 2020  
Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Hawai'i Public Radio to broadcast six performances from the orchestra's 2019-2020 season.

Each broadcast is hosted by HPR Music Director Gene Schiller and will feature performances recorded live on the stage of the Blaisdell Concert Hall, as well as interviews. Theperformances will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Check out the full schedule below!

August 4 - Symphonie Fantastique!

Michael Stern, conductor
Sandy Cameron, Violin

Copland - Fanfare for the Common Man
Elfman - Concerto for Violin & Orchestra (Eleven Eleven)
Berlioz - Symphonie Fantastique

August 11 - Northern Lights

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Soyeon Kate Lee, piano

Grieg - Concerto for Piano
Sibelius - Symphony No. 2

August 18 - Two Seasons

Keitaro Harada, conductor
J. Scott Janusch, oboe

Prokofiev - Symphony No. 1 (Classical Symphony)
Schubert - Symphony No. 5
Magnussen - Nā Kau ʻElua (The Two Seasons)

August 25 - Ode To Joy

JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Esther Yoo, Oʻahu Choral Society artistic director

Tchaikovsky - Francesca da Rimini
Beethoven - Symphony No 9 (Choral)

September 1 - Mostly Mozart

Carl St. Clair, conductor
Norman Krieger, piano

Mozart - Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio
Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 24
Shostakovich - Symphony No. 10

September 8 - JoAnn Returns

JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Bella Hristova, violin

Enescu - Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
D. Ludwig - Violin Concerto
Dvorak - Symphony No. 8

Learn more at https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/post/hawai-i-symphony-orchestra-broadcasts-2020-season#stream/0.


