HPR Will Broadcast Six Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra Performances

Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra has partnered with Hawai'i Public Radio to broadcast six performances from the orchestra's 2019-2020 season.

Each broadcast is hosted by HPR Music Director Gene Schiller and will feature performances recorded live on the stage of the Blaisdell Concert Hall, as well as interviews. Theperformances will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Check out the full schedule below!

August 4 - Symphonie Fantastique!

Michael Stern, conductor

Sandy Cameron, Violin

Copland - Fanfare for the Common Man

Elfman - Concerto for Violin & Orchestra (Eleven Eleven)

Berlioz - Symphonie Fantastique

August 11 - Northern Lights

Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor

Soyeon Kate Lee, piano

Grieg - Concerto for Piano

Sibelius - Symphony No. 2

August 18 - Two Seasons

Keitaro Harada, conductor

J. Scott Janusch, oboe

Prokofiev - Symphony No. 1 (Classical Symphony)

Schubert - Symphony No. 5

Magnussen - Nā Kau ʻElua (The Two Seasons)

August 25 - Ode To Joy

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Esther Yoo, Oʻahu Choral Society artistic director

Tchaikovsky - Francesca da Rimini

Beethoven - Symphony No 9 (Choral)

September 1 - Mostly Mozart

Carl St. Clair, conductor

Norman Krieger, piano

Mozart - Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 24

Shostakovich - Symphony No. 10

September 8 - JoAnn Returns

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Bella Hristova, violin

Enescu - Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

D. Ludwig - Violin Concerto

Dvorak - Symphony No. 8

Learn more at https://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/post/hawai-i-symphony-orchestra-broadcasts-2020-season#stream/0.

