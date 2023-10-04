HAKU WALE Comes to UHM's Late Night Theatre Company

Performances run October 21-22, 27, & 29, 2023 in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 1 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

HAKU WALE Comes to UHM's Late Night Theatre Company

HAKU WALE Comes to UHM's Late Night Theatre Company

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Late Night Theatre Company's production of Haku Wale directed by MFA Acting and Hawaiian Theatre graduate student, Joshua “Baba” Kamoani'ala Tavares. This production is a part of Kennedy Theatre's 60th season, which celebrates the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre. This production showcases original music created by UH Mānoa's talented and creative students. Haku Wale runs October 21-22, 27, & 29, 2023, Fridays/Saturday at 10 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. (no Saturday 10/28 performance due to UH Football Home Game), and will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM Kennedy Theatre. Tickets are $5-$10 and are on sale at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before the show.

 

            Haku wale: to make up, invent, create, improvise. Haku Wale has provided a space for UH Mānoa's students to showcase their songwriting skills and their own original compositions. In this collection of creative works, students will also share their choreography, dance, and musical talents.

 

For many productions, music rights are obtained or music is created by the artistic team that fits with the whole story for the show. This showcase however, does not confine itself to a singular or finite number of themes. Haku Wale is a blank canvas for live performance that paints a different scene with each unique student piece and explores a variety of genres and themes. This production has something for everyone. Audiences are invited to experience this selection of original works that UH Mānoa's creatively-driven students have created, in a showcase organized by the student-run Late Night Theatre Company.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
Kumu Kahua Theatre Hosts Playwriting Class Taught by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Hosts Playwriting Class Taught by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

Award winning playwright, Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl teaches via the Kumu Kahua Theatre virtual classroom. Learn more about how to attend the class here!

2
HAKU WALE Comes to UHMs Late Night Theatre Company Photo
HAKU WALE Comes to UHM's Late Night Theatre Company

Late Night Theatre Company presents 'Haku Wale' at UHM's Kennedy Theatre. Directed by Joshua Tavares, this production is part of Kennedy Theatre's 60th season. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the October 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWr Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal the October 2023 Prompt for Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the October prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite. Learn more about how to submit here!

4
Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui Photo
Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui

Diamond Head Theatre presents Mamma Mia! For Maui, a special benefit performance on Wednesday, October 4, in which all ticket sales will support Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia
Diamond Head Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Maui OnStage (10/06-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAKU WALE
UHM Kennedy Theatre (10/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Water Station
Earle Ernst Lab - University of Hawai'i at Manoa (11/15-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Water Station
UHM Kennedy Theatre (11/15-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Storytelling Special
UH Mānoa Krauss Hall 012 (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glitter in the Paʻakai
UHM Kennedy Theatre (2/07-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva)
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/20-4/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/19-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You