HAKU WALE Comes to UHM's Late Night Theatre Company

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Late Night Theatre Company's production of Haku Wale directed by MFA Acting and Hawaiian Theatre graduate student, Joshua “Baba” Kamoani'ala Tavares. This production is a part of Kennedy Theatre's 60th season, which celebrates the past, present, and future of Theatre and Dance at UHM Kennedy Theatre. This production showcases original music created by UH Mānoa's talented and creative students. Haku Wale runs October 21-22, 27, & 29, 2023, Fridays/Saturday at 10 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. (no Saturday 10/28 performance due to UH Football Home Game), and will be performed in the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre at UHM Kennedy Theatre. Tickets are $5-$10 and are on sale at the Kennedy Theatre Box Office starting one hour before the show.

Haku wale: to make up, invent, create, improvise. Haku Wale has provided a space for UH Mānoa's students to showcase their songwriting skills and their own original compositions. In this collection of creative works, students will also share their choreography, dance, and musical talents.

For many productions, music rights are obtained or music is created by the artistic team that fits with the whole story for the show. This showcase however, does not confine itself to a singular or finite number of themes. Haku Wale is a blank canvas for live performance that paints a different scene with each unique student piece and explores a variety of genres and themes. This production has something for everyone. Audiences are invited to experience this selection of original works that UH Mānoa's creatively-driven students have created, in a showcase organized by the student-run Late Night Theatre Company.