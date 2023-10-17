Diamond Head Theatre To Present MY FAIR LADY

This winter, Diamond Head Theater will be presenting the classic production of "My Fair Lady" from December 1 to December 17, with a possible extension.

This timeless musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a rough Cockney girl, who meets Colonel Pickering and Henry Higgins in Covent Garden where she's selling flowers. When Higgins remarks that he could help Eliza speak properly and elevate her status in the community, Pickering challenges him to do so, and Eliza takes him up on the offer. Though it proves difficult and frustrating for both Eliza and Higgins at first, the lessons soon begin to work wonders, producing results that neither of them could have predicted.

Diamond Head Theatre

520 Makapuu Avenue

Honolulu, Hawaii 96816

$37.00 to $62.00

Click Here

Visit Event Website

Home - Diamond Head Theatre