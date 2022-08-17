Aloha Ha Comedy Show In Hawaii to Present Don Barnhart's Interactive Comedy Hypnosis Show in September

Why just SEE the show when you can actually BE the show? Don't just sit back and observe as Don Barnhart's Hypnomania invites audience volunteers to participate onstage and evolve into the world's greatest improv team creating a show that resembles the incredible talents of "Who's Line Is It Anyway?" mixed with the absurdity and silly fun of the "Gong Show".

Direct from his own show in Las Vegas, Don Barnhart's Hypnomania is coming to the Aloha Ha Comedy Club's Grand Opening Sept 17th at 7pm.

The insanity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation, and hypnosis. Audience members have more fun as they become Superstars!

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational, and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d67rY1NXG9E&t=3s

Barnhart's comedy hypnosis show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stress, and fears to tap into their creative abilities with unlimited confidence.

Don Barnhart has the distinct title of being the only hypnotist that is also a headlining comedian with a separate residency in Las Vegas for his standup comedy. Be sure to check his website to see where he's performing next.

See the show or BE the show! The choice is up to you. The Award-Winning Comedian, Hypnotist and Second City Conservatory Graduate Don Barnhart has combined his standup, hypnosis and improv skills guiding his volunteers to become the star of the show creating one of the most hysterically funny comedy hypnosis shows that's not to be missed. Everything comes together in a show that puts the audience on center stage, inhibitions gone, ready to perform as superstars. Skeptics are encouraged to attend.

Featuring for Hypnomania is the Hawaiian King of Comedy Bo Irvine and then Bo will co-headline with Barnhart at the 9pm Standup Comedy Show

Showtime for Don Barnhart's Hypnomania are 7pm with the Aloha Ha Comedy Club Standup Comedy Show at 9pm.

Ticket prices begin at $49.95 with VIP options. There are also Military, Hilton Hotel Guest, Local & Kama'aina rates available. Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged. More information and tickets are available at www.AlohaHaComedyClub.com

If you or your business might be interested in bringing an Aloha Ha Comedy Club satellite show to your venue, please contact Don directly at Don@AlohaHaComedyClub.com