Aloha Ha Comedy Club Brings More Laughter To Hawaii With Grand Opening

From the producers of Delirious Comedy Club, House of Magic, Jokesters Comedy Club and Hypnomania Show in Las Vegas, Don Barnhart and Linda Vu are bringing live, professional standup comedy, hypnosis and other comedy shows to Hawaii with the opening of the Aloha Ha Comedy Club.

Beginning Sept 17th, the Aloha Ha Comedy Club's Premier will feature two entirely different comedy shows starting off with Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show at 7pm and then at 9pm Barnhart's "Unapologetically Funny" standup comedy with special guest comedian Bo Irvine, The Original Hawaiian King of Comedy.

At 7pm, the hilarity begins as Barnhart takes audience volunteers and turns them into the stars of the show by tapping into their subconscious mind and releasing their hidden talents. Volunteers sing, dance and sometimes even do 'the unexpected' in a show that combines standup, improvisation, and hypnosis.

Have YOU ever wanted to star in a Las Vegas Show?

Then Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is the place for you. Direct from his nightly residency in Las Vegas, Comedian, Hypnotist and Second City Conservatory Graduate Don Barnhart has been setting record attendance numbers at comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, high school and corporate events with his Hypnomania Comedy Hypnosis Show and now Don is bringing it to Hawaii at The Aloha Ha Comedy Club Sept 17th, 2022.

Don Barnhart's Hypnomania Show is akin to releasing the hidden talents of multiple comedians and improvisers onstage with Barnhart as the ringleader creating a unique performance in every show. It's a human circus of crazy, silly fun. Hypnomania delivers interactive, improvisational, and sidesplitting comedy hypnosis while simultaneously unlocking the unique mysteries of the human mind.

Barnhart's comedy hypnosis show is a fast-paced journey through the audience volunteer's subconscious creative genius that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. Using techniques found in NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) guided meditation and hypnosis, Barnhart teaches his volunteers to focus their energy to release anxiety, stress, and fears to tap into their creative abilities with unlimited confidence.

If that were not enough, Barnhart will perform his award-winning standup comedy at 9pm along with Hawaiian native Bo Irvine. In a recent interview, Barnhart said, "Bo and I have been performing together for years and it's a dream come true for me to launch the Aloha Ha Comedy Club and getting to work with Bo once again." Bo recently returned from headlining a sold-out tour of Barnhart's Delirious Comedy Club in Las Vegas.

As for the 9pm standup comedy show, "If you enjoy quick witted comedy and hilarious scenarios then you're going to love Don Barnhart", said the producer of Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special. Critics have stated, "Don Barnhart is hysterically funny, delivering well-written topical material with an improvisation flair that's not to be missed. Don pushes the boundaries of "Cancel Culture" using common sense without being overtly offensive. He's a refreshing voice in comedy with the cleaver, witty insights of George Carlin and the facial expressions of Jim Carey.

For years, Don Barnhart has been dedicated to entertaining the troops around the world as well as headlining the top comedy clubs, cruise ships and corporate events before settling down in Las Vegas with his 2 residencies and now he and his wife, Linda Vu are thrilled to make Hawaii their second home and look forward to bringing even more top-quality comedy entertainment to the islands.

Here's a clip from Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Special

Barnhart is one of the only Las Vegas Headliners with 2 residencies on the 9th Island, rotating his shows between standup at Delirious Comedy Club at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino and Hypnomania at Jokesters Comedy Club inside the Alexis Park All-Suite Hotel. Barnhart added, "I had been coming to Hawaii since I was a kid and always felt this is where my soul belonged. I started performing comedy and then worked almost every version of a comedy club here just so I could be at home. From the Honolulu Comedy Club to the Comedy Cow and Sharkey's and now having the Aloha Ha Comedy Club here in Hawaii is a dream come true!"

The Aloha Ha Comedy Club will kick of their premier shows Sept 17th, 2022 with plans for a monthly series then weekly and full time with a series of outer islands tours by the end of the year.

Showtimes are 7pm with Hypnomania and 9pm with Standup Comedy.

Ticket prices begin at $49.95 with VIP options. There are also Military, Hilton Hotel Guest, Local & Kama'aina rates available. Seating is limited so advanced tickets are highly encouraged. More information and tickets are available at www.AlohaHaComedyClub.com

If you or your business might be interested in bringing an Aloha Ha Comedy Club satellite show to your venue, please contact Don directly at Don@AlohaHaComedyClub.com