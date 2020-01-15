Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Adds Two Shows

DHT adds two performances to Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express!

Shows added: Saturday, Feb. 15 @ 7:30PM and Sunday, Feb. 16 @ 4:00PM

Show now runs from January 24 - February 16, 2020

Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS combines the talents of two literary giants in the retelling of this masterful mystery. Ken Ludwig's adaptation captures all the suspense that you expect from well-known crime novelist Agatha Christie.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated, with a killer on the loose, Detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer - before he or she decides to strike again.

Cast:

Theo Coumbis (Hercule Poirot)

Ahnya Chang (Countess Andrenyi)

Neil O'Brien (Hector MacQueen)

LeGrand Tolo Lawrence (Monsieur Bouc)

Michał Nowicki (Colonel Arbuthnot)

Matthew Miller (Samuel Ratchett/Head Waiter/Policeman/Radio)

Don Farmer (Michel the Conductor)

Lisa Konove (Helen Hubbard)

Antoinette Lilley (Mary Debenham)

Fabienne Flandre-Herold (Princess Dragomiroff)

Heather Taylor (Greta Ohlsson)



Adapted by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Bryce Chaddick

Pictured: Theo Coumbis (Hercule Poirot)

For Ticket Information: www.diamondheadtheatre.com or Diamond Head Theatre Box Office Tel: 808-733-0274.

Heralded as the "Broadway of the Pacific," Diamond Head Theatre has delivered the best live community theatrical entertainment since 1915. The theatre showcases Hawaii's finest local talent, frequently brings in guest artists, and supports performance arts education through a variety of community programs, including the acclaimed Shooting Stars program.





