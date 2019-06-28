SUMMER THEATRE ADVENTURES: AHOY! WE'RE PIRATES! to Sail into Water Jets

Jun. 28, 2019  

SUMMER THEATRE ADVENTURES: AHOY! WE'RE PIRATES! to Sail into Water JetsArgh, me mateys! Summer Theatre Adventures: Ahoy! We're Pirates! will sail into Water Jets on July 10.

The Water Jets transform into a seashore where secrets and cool stories are in store, inviting you to the most incredible summer theatrical adventure for families!

Get onboard our pirate ship, raise the sails and join in the treasure hunt. Travel around the world, in individual and group theatrical activities in which you play the leading role.

The event will last from 18:30-20:00 on Wednesday. It is designed for children aged 3-5 and their adult chaperones who accompany them, and is conducted in Greek. The event takes up to 20 participants, on a first come first serve basis.

Preregistration starts on July 1 at 12:00. You can preregister by tapping here.

For more information on Ahoy! We're Pirates!, tap here.



Related Articles View More Greece Stories   Shows

