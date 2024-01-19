RUN FOR YOUR WIFE is Coming to The Off Broadway Palm Theatre in February

Follow the story of a London cab driver with two separate lives and the chaos that ensues when they collide.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm Photo 3 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Broadway Palm
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE is Coming to The Off Broadway Palm Theatre in February

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre will present Run For Your Wife now playing through February 25, 2024. Written by the “master of farce” Ray Cooney, this comedy is said to be one of the funniest and most popular of all his plays.

Run For Your Wife is the story of London cab driver John Smith who has two separate lives, complete with two wives, Mary and Barbara. He has successfully kept his two lives separate by spending mornings with Barbara and evenings with Mary. Hilarity ensues when he is injured during a mugging and the police return him to the wrong home at the wrong time. To complicate things further, John's picture appears in the local paper and the police show up to investigate how two men named John Smith with two different addresses were both mugged on the same day.

Run For Your Wife is now playing through February 25, 2024 in the Off Broadway Palm. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.




RELATED STORIES - Ft. Myers/Naples

1
History Fort Lauderdale Reschedules 27th Annual History Makers fundraiser Photo
History Fort Lauderdale Reschedules 27th Annual History Makers fundraiser

History Fort Lauderdale’s 27th annual History Makers fundraiser has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January 31, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

2
Beach Boys Add Second Show at BBMann in March Photo
Beach Boys Add Second Show at BBMann in March

America’s Band – The Beach Boys add 2nd show to their March 8 date at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.

3
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to TheatreZone in February Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to TheatreZone in February

A seminal moment in rock ‘n roll history is celebrated with TheatreZone’s production of Million Dollar Quartet, Feb. 8-18. The Tony Award-nominated musical commemorates what is considered by music historians one of rock’s greatest jam sessions. Learn more about the show here!

4
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at TheatreZone Photo
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE at TheatreZone

What did our critic think of BONNIE & CLYDE at TheatreZone?

More Hot Stories For You

History Fort Lauderdale Reschedules 27th Annual History Makers fundraiserHistory Fort Lauderdale Reschedules 27th Annual History Makers fundraiser
Beach Boys Add Second Show at BBMann in MarchBeach Boys Add Second Show at BBMann in March
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to TheatreZone in FebruaryMILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to TheatreZone in February
Arts Bonita Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Adult Theatre Classes For 2024Arts Bonita Unveils Exciting Lineup Of Adult Theatre Classes For 2024

Videos

Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Sweet Caroline' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Jeremy Jordan, Kimiko Glenn & Amir Talai Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Ft. Myers/Naples SHOWS
REMEMBER: The Story of Abe Price in Ft. Myers/Naples REMEMBER: The Story of Abe Price
Arts Bonita (1/30-1/30)
Route 66 in Ft. Myers/Naples Route 66
Music & Arts Community Center (4/10-4/28)
Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing in Ft. Myers/Naples Rodgers & Hammerstein - A Grand Night for Singing
Music & Arts Community Center (1/18-2/03)
Private Lives in Ft. Myers/Naples Private Lives
Arts Center Theatre (1/03-1/21)
The Fantasticks in Ft. Myers/Naples The Fantasticks
The Naples Players (1/18-1/28)
The Play that Goes Wrong in Ft. Myers/Naples The Play that Goes Wrong
The Naples Players (5/01-5/26)
Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4 in Ft. Myers/Naples Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Brahms Symphony No. 4
Music & Arts Community Center (4/20-4/21)
Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat! in Ft. Myers/Naples Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!
The Naples Players (2/14-3/03)
HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY in Ft. Myers/Naples HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS in Ft. Myers/Naples KEN LUDWIG’S A COMEDY OF TENORS
Florida Repertory Theatre (2/13-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You