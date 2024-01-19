RUN FOR YOUR WIFE is Coming to The Off Broadway Palm Theatre in February

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre will present Run For Your Wife now playing through February 25, 2024. Written by the “master of farce” Ray Cooney, this comedy is said to be one of the funniest and most popular of all his plays.

Run For Your Wife is the story of London cab driver John Smith who has two separate lives, complete with two wives, Mary and Barbara. He has successfully kept his two lives separate by spending mornings with Barbara and evenings with Mary. Hilarity ensues when he is injured during a mugging and the police return him to the wrong home at the wrong time. To complicate things further, John's picture appears in the local paper and the police show up to investigate how two men named John Smith with two different addresses were both mugged on the same day.

Run For Your Wife is now playing through February 25, 2024 in the Off Broadway Palm. The Off Broadway Palm is an intimate theatre, located in the main lobby of Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Ticket prices range from $55 to $70 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.