Three Rivers Music Theatre Presents its 2020-21 Cabaret Series at the Embassy Theatre

Tickets are now on sale through The Embassy Theatre’s Box Office.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Three Rivers Music Theatre is presenting its 2020-2021 Cabaret Series in collaboration with the historic Embassy Theatre.

Three fabulous shows will be presented in collaboration with this prestigious organization in a stunning venue! Plenty of social distancing will be had. Safety protocols are in place.

Tickets are now on sale through The Embassy Theatre's Box Office. Learn more at https://www.threeriversmusictheatre.com/cabaret-series.

Ladies Night!

Saturday, October 17, 2020 • 8PM
The Embassy Theatre

At The Movies: Songs Of The Silver Screen

Saturday, January 23, 2021• 8PM
The Embassy Theatre

True Colors: A Pride Cabaret

Friday, June 18, 2021•8PM
The Embassy Theatre



