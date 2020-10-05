Three Rivers Music Theatre Presents its 2020-21 Cabaret Series at the Embassy Theatre
Three Rivers Music Theatre is presenting its 2020-2021 Cabaret Series in collaboration with the historic Embassy Theatre.
Three fabulous shows will be presented in collaboration with this prestigious organization in a stunning venue! Plenty of social distancing will be had. Safety protocols are in place.
Tickets are now on sale through The Embassy Theatre's Box Office. Learn more at https://www.threeriversmusictheatre.com/cabaret-series.
Ladies Night!
Saturday, October 17, 2020 • 8PM
The Embassy Theatre
At The Movies: Songs Of The Silver Screen
Saturday, January 23, 2021• 8PM
The Embassy Theatre
True Colors: A Pride Cabaret
Friday, June 18, 2021•8PM
The Embassy Theatre