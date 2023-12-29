Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Comes to Fort Wayne in March

Performances will run March 15 - 24, 2024.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Six Degrees of Separation will be presented at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab at Auer Center for Arts and Culture in March. Performances will run March 15 - 24, 2024.

Ouisa and Flan find themselves victims of a strange invasion after offering a young man, who claims to be the son of Sidney Poitier and who appears to have been mugged in Central Park, shelter in their apartment. He tells them he knows their children from Harvard, and so begins an evening that captivates the older wealthy couple, eager to embrace the promise of an intelligent, provocative young person who also happens to stroke their egos and reinforce their sense of good personhood. 

​Six Degrees of Separation stunningly demonstrates the way each person’s individual vision of the world, limited by our desire to control how we ourselves are seen, leaves us prey to the manipulations and nuances of human design at play all around us.

Winner of the 1993 Olivier Award for Best Play and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, no subject is left untouched in this comic, fast-paced, and affecting piece. The title refers to a statistical theory which states that any two people in the world can be connected through only six other people. The play is an examination of the threads of chance that link one person to another.​

Author - John Guare
Director - Ranae Butler
Rated R

Learn more at Click Here


