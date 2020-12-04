Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre to Present THE MOUSETRAP This March

The play will run from March 5 - 21 at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne.

Dec. 4, 2020  

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will present Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap this March. The play will run from March 5 - 21 at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne.

A group of strangers is stranded in a boarding house during a snow storm, one of whom is a murderer! In her own imitable style, Dame Agatha Christie has created an atmosphere of shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner. Chalk up another superb intrigue for the foremost mystery writer of her time.

This Agatha Christie "whodunit" is the world's longest running play. Opening 1952, audiences continue to flock to the West End from every corner of the globe for this enthralling mystery.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.



