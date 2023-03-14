Theatre NDSU to Present HOME, An Ethnographic Look At The Fargo-Moorhead Foster Care System

Theatre NDSU will host the third production of its season at the NDSU Memorial Union Gallery March 30-April 1 and April 5 and 6 when it performs Home, a documentary-style ethnographic look at the foster care system in Fargo-Moorhead.

The devised project was written by NDSU associate professor and the show's director, Marc Devine. The play's content is built from, and inspired by, interviews conducted with foster parents that live in the Fargo-Moorhead Community. Home is Theatre NDSU's first devised work since 2017, when Devine wrote and directed Liminal, a (re-imagined) folktale.

Tickets for adults are $20, seniors $15, Non-NDSU Students $10, and NDSU Student tickets are free with a student ID. NDSU Students can claim their FREE ticket by calling or visiting the Performing Arts Box Office. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at ndsu.showare.com. Tickets for Home are limited in the Memorial Union due to the show's interactive component; reserve your tickets today.

The NDSU Memorial Union Gallery is located on the second floor of the Memorial Union at 1401 Administration Ave on the North Dakota State University campus.

Watch the preview trailer or Home here: https://fb.watch/jginRCW3Xw/

Home

Devised by Theatre NDSU

Memorial Union Gallery (2nd floor)

Performance Dates & Times

March 30, 7:30 p.m.

March 31, 7:30 p.m.

April 1, 7:30 p.m.

April 5, 7:30 p.m.

April 6, 7:30 p.m.

