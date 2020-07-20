Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Dakota Ballet Company Presents PETER PAN

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  
North Dakota Ballet Company presents Peter Pan the Ballet on Thursday, July 23 at 7pm at the Empire Arts Center, 415 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201.

Join the North Dakota Ballet Company Youth Ballet Company in their whimsical production of the classic tale of Peter Pan. Follow the journey of Peter Pan and Wendy through Neverland and meet the Lost Boys, Captain Hook, and of course Tinkerbell!

This classic tale comes to life through dance in this 90 minute production as we remember to always live our lives and cherish our child within us.

Tickets: $15 Students/$18 Adults. *Tickets available online with the Empire Theater Box Office. Limited tickets will be available at each show to allow for social distancing.

RSVP at https://www.northdakotaballet.org/events-1/peter-pan-the-ballet.


