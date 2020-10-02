Minot State University Reveals Summer Theatre Renovation Plans

Renovations are scheduled to be completed by May of 2021.

KXNET has reported that Minot State University's Summer Theatre will be undergoing $2 million dollar renovations, scheduled for completion in May 2021.

"To be cliche it's a dream come true but it's also a rewarding feeling to know that there's just so many people that believe in something that I believe in and that we're all coming together to make that dream happen," MSU Summer Theatre Artistic Director Chad Gifford.

Additional fundraising is needed for phase two. Phase two of renovations has a start date of August 2021.

