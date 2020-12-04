Fargo Theatre Kicks Off 'Gifts With Heart' Campaign

The Fargo Theatre kicked off its 'Gifts with Heart' campaign this week. The event is a fundraiser for the community staple, whose doors have been closed since March due to coronavirus.

Donations of over $30 dollars enters patrons into a sweepstakes to win prizes like the Fargo Theatre's famous popcorn, a VIP rental of the whole theatre, merchandise and more!

Sean Volk, the engagement manager from the theatre, says of the campaign, "The 'Gifts with Heart' year end giving campaign is a really special way for the community to come and support us and help us make sure that we're ready to welcome audiences back. We miss everyone so much. We cant wait to see people in the Fargo theatre again,"

Donate here before December 15 to be entered to win!

