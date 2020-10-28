Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre's Virtual CLUE is Available on Demand

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production is available October 30-November 1.

FMCT is making its virtual production of CLUE available on-demand for one weekend only!

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. This virtual production will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Learn more at https://www.fmct.org/events/clue/.

