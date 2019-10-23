Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Receives $5,000 from The Alex Stern Family Foundation

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre has received a grant in the amount of $5,000.00 from the Alex Stern Family Foundation to support equipment purchases for education programs, including FMCT On the Road program, which travels to area schools, preparing a theatre production with students are the actors.

The Alex Stern Family Foundation supports the arts, social welfare/human services, education, your recreation, civic projects and health issues for the benefit of the greater Fargo-Moorhead area. Since 1977, the Foundation has invested over $15 million in nonprofit organizations in Cass and Clay counties. For more information, please contact Don Scott at 701-235-1901 or visit www.alexsternfamilyfoundation.org





Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You