Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents its FROSTIVAL MUSICAL REVUE

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has announced the return of its Frostival Musical Revue!

Enjoy 30-Minutes of singing and dancing from familiar storybook characters with plenty of opportunities for photos with your favorites directly following each show.

Performances run February 18-21, 2021.

Get your tickets now! Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, follow this link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=fmct.