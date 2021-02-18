Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents its FROSTIVAL MUSICAL REVUE

Performances run February 18-21, 2021.

Feb. 18, 2021  
Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has announced the return of its Frostival Musical Revue!

Enjoy 30-Minutes of singing and dancing from familiar storybook characters with plenty of opportunities for photos with your favorites directly following each show.

Get your tickets now! Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information and to purchase tickets, follow this link: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=fmct.


