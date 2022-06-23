Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents SILVER FOLLIES: SPAMALOT SR. Next Season

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre will present Silver Follies: Spamalot Sr. later this season.

Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this adaptation of MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight casts and audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life."

