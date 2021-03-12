Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Presents MY SISTER EILEEN

FMCT is partnering with Happy Harrys to offer 75th Anniversary Party Boxes.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Join FMCT for a virtual watch-along anniversary party on March 26 at 7:30 PM as they present a readers theatre performance of MY SISTER EILEEN, the first play ever produced by FMCT in 1946.

This virtual event is FREE to watch on March 26. FMCT is partnering with Happy Harrys to offer 75th Anniversary Party Boxes that will really help you get the celebration started! Every Party Box contains exclusive FMCT 75th Anniversary merchandise, sweet treats, and a bubbly beverage to enjoy while you watch the show.

The Party Box includes:

- Two exclusive 75th Anniversary t-shirts

- Two exclusive 75th Anniversary champagne flutes

- Two mini bottles of champagne or sparkling cider (your choice!)

- One exclusive 75th Anniversary magnet

- Assorted chocolates

For more information on this free event and to purchase your party box, go to: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show_special=122184

Pick-up schedule for Party Boxes:

Wednesday, March 24th: 12pm-7pm
Thursday, March 25th: 12pm-7pm
*Mask required upon box pick-up*

Pick-up address: 6 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
(Just north of the train tracks on Broadway)

Please note that the purchase of a party box is NOT required to view the 75th Anniversary watch-along party of MY SISTER EILEEN on March 26 (but it WILL make it a lot more fun!)

For any questions regarding this event, please email info@fmct.org.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/FMCTND/.


