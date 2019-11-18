Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Launches New Look

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) all began as an idea when a group of like-minded leaders noticed a shortage of art in their growing city.

73 years later, FMCT is a community landmark, producing shows year-round and reaching thousands through performances and educational programs.

FMCT is coming up on its 75th anniversary. As FMCT continues to evolve and explore new ways to engage with the community, they believed it is time for a new look that reflects their growth as an organization-that celebrates their past while preparing FMCT for the future.

At a Launch Party held on Thursday, November 14th at Drekker Brewing Company, FMCT introduced their refreshed brand - which illustrates the merging of many individual pieces to create one evolving, inclusive, and beautiful identity. It represents the many generations of artists that have made FMCT the theatre they are today!

In addition to FMCT's new logo, FMCT will launch a new website in 2020 and make some physical changes to their space to include a new exterior sign, new men's restroom and more.

FMCT is excited to celebrate this milestone in FMCT's history as they transition to a new look and era of theatre in our metro!

For more information please contact FMCT at 701-235-1901 or visit fmct.org.





