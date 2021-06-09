Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Hosts Drive For Clothing and Household Items

They are taking donations M-F from 9am-5pm.

Jun. 9, 2021  
Clean out your closets and cupboards for Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre! The theatre is hosting a drive for clothing and household items now through June 10.

FMCT's mission is to enrich its greater community through engaging theatrical and educational opportunities of high artistic quality. By donating, you can help ensure they are able to do so for years to come.

Bring your items to the theatre's Studio 6 location (6 Broadway N Fargo) and drop them off, and they will take care of the rest! They are taking donations M-F from 9am-5pm.

The theatre is collecting the following items:

Clothes - men's, women's and children's clothes, coats, shoes, scarves, handbags, wallets, fashion accessories, ties, belts, backpacks, etc.

Household Textiles - bedding, comforters, blankets, sheets, towels, linen, tablecloths, curtains, pillows, etc.

Small Household Goods - kitchen items (such as pots/pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, serving pieces and hand-held appliances), home decorative items, knick-knacks, toys, games, and small electronics.

Please use bags for clothes and textiles and tightly packed boxes for small household goods.
All items must be clean and in sellable condition.

Learn more here.


