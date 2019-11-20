FMCT To Participate In FM Area Foundation 2019 Caring Catalog

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) is participating in the 2019 Caring Catalog. The Caring Catalog is an online, crowdfunding platform hosted by the FM Area Foundation to support the work of nonprofits in the Cass Clay area this holiday season.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, community members can donate to FMCT through the Caring Catalog to help us support theatre education scholarship funding for children with financial need.

Over the past three years, our education programs have grown 58%. For students ages K-12th grade we conduct Saturday classes, theatre productions and summer camps where we offer scholarships to students whose families are in need of financial aid. With the growth of our programs, we know there is a need for additional scholarship funding for children wanting to participate in our educational programs. Currently, we can only provide six scholarships per season, which is less than 1% of the children we serve, so any increase in the amount of scholarship funding we receive will allow us to serve more at-need students. At its heart, our theatre and education programming is not about teaching children to become great actors and actresses; it is about building great humans. Please help our students experience the joy of theatre.

Since 1946, the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) has provided a wide range of performance and educational opportunities to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area and our surrounding communities. Now in its 73rd season, the FMCT organization continues to evolve and grow as we position ourselves to create exceptional community experiences for many more years to come. FMCT's mission is to enrich our greater community through engaging theatrical and educational opportunities of high artistic quality.

The FM Area Foundation is a nonprofit, community foundation created by and for the people of Cass County, North Dakota, and Clay County, Minnesota. The FM Area Foundation helps people give back to the community and ensures the needs of the community are addressed now and in perpetuity. Working in partnership with individuals, families, businesses and professional advisors, the FM Area Foundation manages charitable funds and provides grants to qualified nonprofit organizations and causes. The FM Area Foundation has been connecting people and purpose since 1960.





Related Articles Shows View More Fargo Stories

More Hot Stories For You