Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus comes to Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre in March 2023, as part of its Theater For Young Audiences series.

It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

Performances run March 1-4 and 6-9.

Sensory-friendly and Public Performances are on March 4.