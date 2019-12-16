Change In Venue Announced For A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

The show will go on for the Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) production of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS this weekend with a change of venue to the Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre on the campus of Concordia College.

The new location is prompted by the discovery of a structural issue with the roof over the FMCT auditorium on December 14th. Structural Engineers have been brought in to assess the situation for a speedy repair so we may return to our stage.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS will perform Thursday-Sunday this weekend with 7:30pm performances scheduled on Thursday (December 19), Friday (December 20), and Saturday (December 21) and 2:00pm performances on Saturday (December 21) and Sunday (December 22). The Saturday, December 21st performance at 2:00pm has been added as an additional performance open to the general public.

Seating for the relocated performances will be general admission. Tickets are available at fmct.org or by calling 701-235-6778. Tickets will also be sold at Concordia's Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre one hour before each performance.





