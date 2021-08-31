Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cat & Nat Come to Fargo Theatre Next Month

The event takes place Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021.

Aug. 31, 2021  
What do you do when a global pandemic rocks the entire world and forces you into lockdown for over a year? Well, if you're Cat & Nat, you plan the most epic Reunion Tour imaginable.

This is not just the girls' night you've needed since 2019... This is the most hilarious and highly entertaining comedy show that any woman or mom will ever experience in their lifetime, hosted by the two most honest, unfiltered, pee-your-pants funny moms on the planet.

They've sold-out theatres. They've performed at over 100 venues across North America. They've brought together a community of women and moms to laugh and cry together. And now Cat & Nat are rounding up their entourage (including their male dancers) and hopping on their tour bus to REUNITE with you!

Learn more at https://fargotheatre.org/event/cat-nat/.


