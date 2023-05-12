Boom is now playing at TruNorth Theatre. Performances run through May 14, 2023.

Jo, a young woman is promised "A night that could change the world" by Jules, who just happens to live in his research lab that he sthares with his aquarium of exotic fish, at the local university. Jules then tells her that he believes the world will end that very night...And it then does to her surprise, terror and disbelief.

Boom, By Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, asks just what would you do if you happened to be one of the last two people on earth? by destroying all that man has achieved the author brings to life this funny, poigant, and sweet comedy that examines what it means to be apart of the human race, man's resilency and what it means to have hope for mankind.