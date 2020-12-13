Act Up Theatre Presents 'Cabaret for a Cause'

Act Up Theatre Alum will present the 4th annual "Cabaret for a Cause" -- this time as an online event of music and entertainment to help raise funds and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Act Up.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted through the evening!

The event takes place live on Facebook and Instagram two nights. Performances run Dec. 29 and 31 at 7:00 pm.

Join in at https://fb.me/e/23ampyE9S.