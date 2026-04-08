CYRANO DE BERGERAC to Close Citadel Theatre 60th Season

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This adventurous tale, based on the original text by Edmond Rostand, beautifully adapted by Canadian playwright Jessy Ardern, will close out the Citadel's 60th Anniversary Season.

This bold reimagining of a timeless classic brings a fresh, witty edge to the story of love, poetry, and identity. Follow a brilliant and fiercely romantic soul, whose sharp tongue and sword conceal a tender heart and deep insecurities. With daring duels, lyrical wordplay, and unspoken love, this adaptation explores the complexities of courage and vulnerability in a world obsessed with appearances. Balancing humour and heartbreak, it redefines heroism with panache and soul, inviting audiences to rediscover the power of authenticity and the longing for true connection. This is a must-see theatrical experience brimming with charm, passion, and adventure.

Playwright Jessy Ardern who is known for her work in adapting classical text for contemporary audiences, has created a witty and exciting take on the play, that audiences are sure to enjoy. Some members of the cast are making their Citadel debuts including Stephanie Sy as Roxane, while Edmonton audiences may recognize Scott Shpeley, playing Cyrano, from One Man Two Guvnors and Darren Martens, playing Christian, as Athos from the 2023/24 production of The Three Musketeers. Directing this production is Amanda Goldberg, Artistic Producer of SkirtsAfire.

Audiences can look forward to vibrant costume designs by Deanna Finnman (The Wizard of Oz, A Midsummer Night's Dream: The ‘70s Musical), and set designs reminiscent of The Three Musketeers era and style by Beyata Hackborn (Life of Pi, Little Shop of Horrors), as well as the incredible sword fights that will take place on stage arranged by Fight Director Daniel Levinson known for his fight direction at The Stratford Festival and Jesus Christ Superstar on Broadway.

Cyrano de Bergerac is produced in partnership with Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre in Winnipeg and Grand Theatre in London, Ontario, and plays in the Shoctor Theatre May 2 – 24, 2026. Tickets are available online at citadeltheatre.com or by calling Box Office at 780.425.1820.

The Pay What You Choose in person night will take place on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Pay What You Choose is presented by Alberta Blue Cross and more information can be found at citadeltheatre.com.

There are two Accessible Performances happening on Saturday, May 17, 2026 (Audio Described with Touch Tour preshow), and May 23, 2026 (Relaxed Experience and Captioned). Funding for Accessible Performances is provided by the Stollery Charitable Foundation. More information can be found at citadetheatre.com/accessibility.

The cast includes Lara Arabian-Ragueneau as Ragueneau, Cadet, Medic, and Ensemble; Alexander Ariate as Le Bret, Usher, and Ensemble; Noah Beemer as Lignière, Montfleury, Carbon, and Ensemble; Andrew Cecon as Valvert, Cadet, Priest, and Ensemble; Braydon Dowler-Coltman as Ensemble; Brian Hamman as De Guiche and Ensemble; Darren Martens as Christian, Cadet, and Ensemble; Megan McArton as Marie, Theatre Manager, Cadet, and Ensemble; Siobhan Richardson as Ensemble; Scott Shpeley as Cyrano; Stephanie Sy as Roxane; and Sydney Williams as Kate, Orange Seller, Cadet, and Ensemble.