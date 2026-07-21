CHULA by Alexandra Lainfiesta to Replace MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY at Citadel Theatre

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Mrs. Krishnan's Party which was set to play in January 2027, is no longer part of the 2026/27 Highwire Series, due to the cancellation of the production company's North American tour. In its place, the Citadel Theatre is pleased to present Chula by Alexandra Lainfiesta, playing April 17 – May 9, 2027 in the Rice Theatre.

Chula is a bold, music-infused solo performance exploring identity, migration, and belonging. Beginning backstage in 2008 as Aria prepares to premiere Canada's first mariachi opera, the story journeys through 1980s Guatemala and 1990s Edmonton, tracing a life shaped by survival, family, and the pressures of assimilation. Performed in English and Spanish, Chula brings to life a vibrant cast of characters with humour, heart, and '90s karaoke hits!

Lainfiesta, a member of the Citadel Theatre's 2025/26 Playwrights Lab, has been developing Chula with the Citadel following an acclaimed first reading at Toronto's Theatre Gargantua's Sidestream Festival and a recent presentation at the 2026 Collider Festival this past June. Born and raised in Guatemala and now living between Edmonton and Vancouver, Lainfiesta is a Dora Award and Jessie Award-winning actor and recipient of the 2022 Lieutenant Governor's Platinum Jubilee Arts and Music Award.

Tickets for Chula, along with the Citadel Theatre's full 2026/27 Season, are available now at citadeltheatre.com.

Patrons holding tickets for Mrs. Krishnan's Party have already been contacted by the Citadel Theatre Box Office and will be moved to a comparable performance of Chula. Ticketholders with questions are encouraged to contact the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or boxoffice@citadeltheatre.com.

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