Vivaldi's “Four Seasons” Highlights CMDetroit's Two-Concert  Holiday Baroque Celebration Featuring The Four Nations Ensemble

The Four Nations Ensemble returns to the Chamber Music Society of Detroit series with two programs of Baroque music on Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4, highlighted by a performance of Vivaldi's Four Seasons on December 4.

The December 4 concert was originally scheduled to take place at Seligman Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills. Due to a scheduling mix-up, however, Seligman was accidently double-booked and the December 4 program has been moved to the Cynthia von Oeyen Performing Arts Center at Bloomfield Hills High School, located at 4200 Andover Rd in Bloomfield Township.

In announcing the change of venue, Chamber Music Society of Detroit President Steve Wogaman noted, "Due to the inherent complexities of moving the Eisenhower Dance Theater's weekend-long engagement elsewhere, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit immediately agreed to find an alternate venue for our Annual Holiday Baroque concert. We're delighted that Bloomfield Hills High School was able to accommodate us in their newly named Cynthia von Oeyen Performing Arts Center. It is a beautiful auditorium with fine acoustics, ample nearby parking, and a seating capacity slightly larger than that of Seligman Performing Arts Center, so we'll be easily able to accommodate our subscribers as well as single ticket buyers."

The program for December 4, in addition to Vivaldi's Four Seasons, includes two cantatas for soprano and instruments, Johann Sebastian Bach's Non sa che sia dolore, BWV 209, and Michel Pignolet de Montéclair's La Morte di Lucretia.

On Friday, December3 at 8:00 PM, the Four Nations Ensemble offers a program for a smaller ensemble at Christ Church Grosse Pointe featuring music by Handel, Purcell, Telemann. D'Anglebert and Leclair. Christ Church Grosse Pointe is located at 61 Grosse Pointe Boulevard in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Tickets for the Saturday evening concert at Bloomfield Hills High School range in price from $25 - $65 for adults, $20 - $60 for seniors and $12.50 - $32.50 for students. This concert will be live-streamed on CameraMusic, CMDetroit's digital platform, and digital tickets are available at $10. Tickets for the Friday evening concert in Grosse Pointe are priced at $30 for adults and $25 for seniors. In-person and digital tickets may be purchased by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmdetroit.org.

For over four decades, The Four Nations Ensemble has brought together leading soloists and generational front-runners of period vocal and instrumental performances. Through their innovative programming, they have developed a diverse audience and are a leading presence on the early music scene, performing at major venues and festivals including The Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center Festivals, The Boston Early Music Festival, and New York's Mostly Mozart Festival, among many others. In the spring of 2022 the ensemble will present a three-concert series in New York City.

Founded in 1986 and anchored by a six-member core ensemble of soprano, harpsichord or fortepiano, 2 violins, flute, and cello, Four Nations' repertory runs from the Renaissance through Viennese Classical masterpieces of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven.

Harpsichordist and fortepianist Andrew Appel, who serves as Artistic Director, performs throughout Europe and the United States as soloist in many festivals including Italy's Spoleto Festival, New York's Mostly Mozart Festival, and the Redwoods Festival. As recitalist, Mr. Appel has performed at Carnegie and Avery Fisher Halls in New York, as well as in venues from the Music Academy of the West to the Smithsonian in Washington DC. He has enjoyed critical acclaim for his solo recording of Bach works with Bridge Records as well as his fortepiano performances of Haydn for ASV.

Please note that the Chamber Music Society of Detroit will adhere to all state, federal and venue COVID-related policies in effect. For details on the most up to date policies, please visit www.cmdetroit.org.