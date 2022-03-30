UM's School of Theatre and Dance to Present 'Dance in Concert' - Fans of dance are invited to experience diverse, unique and original choreography during the upcoming "Dance in Concert" at the University of Montana. The concerts are presented by the UM School of Theatre and Dance.

The dance events happen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 31-April 2, as well as 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2. All performances will be held in the Montana Theatre of UM's Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center and are presented as part of the curriculum of the School of Theatre and Dance.

Choreography by nationally renowned guest artist Ishmael Houston-Jones will highlight the shows with his "In my perfect world v3.0." Houston-Jones is an award-winning choreographer, author, performer, teacher and curator whose improvised dance and text work have been performed across the United States and in Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America. Drawn to collaborations as a way "to move beyond boundaries and the known," the Houston-Jones choreography celebrates the political aspect of cooperation.

Houston-Jones visited campus before the start of spring semester to work with UM dance students. His visit was partially funded by the Associated Students of UM Dance Club.

Also choreographing for "Dance in Concert" are two adjunct and two full faculty members - all four active in the regional dance scene - Brooklyn Draper, Heidi Jones Eggert, Joy French and Faith Morrison. Each choreographer will bring a unique and diverse style to the stage.

To learn more about the entire theater and dance season at UM, visit https://www.umt.edu/umarts/theatredance/season/default.php.

The School of Theatre and Dance continues its new pay structure "Pick What You Pay." All patrons can determine their own ticket price. Obtaining tickets in advance is recommended through the GrizTix paperless ticketing system. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.umt.edu/griztix/. Seating is general admission to allow for distancing among groups.