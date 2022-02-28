Juilliard String Quartet Returns To Chamber Music Detroit March 19,

Making its seventh consecutive annual visit to Chamber Music Detroit, the Juilliard String Quartet returns to the Signature Series at Seligman Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM.

Due to the recent passing of the quartet's violist, Roger Tapping this past December, the other JSQ members will be joined by pianist Gloria Chien for a revised program that includes performances two piano quartets, Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat major, K. 493, and Brahms's Piano Quartet No. 3 in C minor, Op. 60. The three Juilliard string players will also perform Penderecki's Trio for Violin, Viola and Cello.

Single tickets for the live concert ranging in price from $12.50 to $65, and digital-only tickets for the webcast priced at $10, are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.cmdetroit.org.

With unparalleled artistry and enduring vigor, the Juilliard String Quartet (JSQ) continues to inspire audiences around the world. Founded in 1946 and hailed by The Boston Globe as "the most important American quartet in history," the ensemble draws on a deep and vital engagement to the classics, while embracing the mission of championing new works, a vibrant combination of the familiar and the daring. Each performance of the Juilliard String Quartet is a unique experience, bringing together the four members' profound understanding, total commitment, and unceasing curiosity in sharing the wonders of the string quartet literature. The 21-22 season marks the 75th anniversary of the Juilliard String Quartet.

Adding to its celebrated discography, an album of works by Beethoven, Bartók, and Dvořák was released by Sony Classical in April 2021 to critical acclaim. The quartet's recordings of the Bartók and Schoenberg Quartets, as well as those of Debussy, Ravel and Beethoven, have all won Grammy Awards, and in 2011 the JSQ became the first classical music ensemble to receive a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Taiwanese-born pianist Gloria Chien has a diverse musical life as noted performer, concert presenter and educator. Selected by the Boston Globe as one of its Superior Pianists of the year "who appears to excel in everything," she made her orchestral debut at the age of 16 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. In recent seasons she has performed as a recitalist and chamber musician at Alice Tully Hall, the Library of Congress, the Phillips Collection, the Dresden Chamber Music Festival and the National Concert Hall in Taiwan, and performs frequently with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. In 2009 she launched String Theory, a chamber music series in Chattanooga that has become one of Tennessee's premier classical music presenters. The following year she was appointed Director of the Chamber Music Institute at the Music@Menlo festival by Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han.

Please note that proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry to all Chamber Music Detroit concerts. For more information, please visit www.cmdetroit.org.