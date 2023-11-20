THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes to Idaho State University in December

Performances are in Bistline Theatre, December 1, 2, 7-9.
POPULAR
The Three Musketeers comes to Idaho Statue University next month. Performances are in Bistline Theatre, December 1, 2, 7-9.
The Three Musketeers is a thrilling and action-packed classic tale of adventure, romance, and swashbuckling sword fights. Written by Alexandre Dumas and adapted by Ken Ludwig, this beloved story follows the adventures of young D'Artagnan as he fights alongside the legendary Musketeers to protect their king and country. Dec. 1, 2, 7-9, 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre.
Directed by new ISU Theatre and Dance Faculty, Jeffrey Petersen
Videos
|Funny Girl
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (3/12-3/17)
|Moulin Rouge!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (8/20-9/01)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center [Great Hall] (2/09-2/10)
|School of Rock
Des Moines Playhouse (7/12-7/28)
|A Gift For Rebecca
Ankeny Community Theatre (12/01-12/10)
|Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (3/01-3/10)
|Girl From the North Country
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (11/28-12/03)
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
North Iowa Community Auditorium (4/04-4/04)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Des Moines Playhouse (4/05-4/21)
|A Charlie Brown Christmas
Des Moines Playhouse (12/02-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You