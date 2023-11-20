Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes to Idaho State University in December

Performances are in Bistline Theatre, December 1, 2, 7-9.

Nov. 20, 2023

THE THREE MUSKETEERS Comes to Idaho State University in December

The Three Musketeers comes to Idaho Statue University next month. Performances are in Bistline Theatre, December 1, 2, 7-9.

The Three Musketeers is a thrilling and action-packed classic tale of adventure, romance, and swashbuckling sword fights. Written by Alexandre Dumas and adapted by Ken Ludwig, this beloved story follows the adventures of young D'Artagnan as he fights alongside the legendary Musketeers to protect their king and country. Dec. 1, 2, 7-9, 7:30 p.m. in the Bistline Theatre.

Directed by new ISU Theatre and Dance Faculty, Jeffrey Petersen




