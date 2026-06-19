GREASE to Close American Gothic Performing Arts Festival's 2026 Season

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The American Gothic Performing Arts Festival closes its 2026 season with the irresistibly fun and iconic musical, 'Grease' Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m., at Bridge View Center Theater. 'Grease', features a book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, captures a moment in 1950s America when youth, rebellion and self-expression were beginning to redefine what it meant to belong.

'Grease' sends the Festival out on a high note - reminding audiences that even rivalry and difference can give way to connection, confidence and community. Prior to each performance, the community is invited to a retro-inspired dinner, or lunch in the case of Sunday, June 28, prepared by BVC Executive Chef and T-Bird at heart, Adam Hunt. The Bridge View Center is located at 102 Church Street, in Ottumwa.

Tickets to 'Grease' are on sale and start at $27. Pre-show meals are $30. Call Mary at BVC to reserve table setting at 641-684-700 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. on June 25 -26. On Sunday, June 28, social hour begins at 12 p.m.; lunch is served at 12:30 p.m. The menu items are listed below:

Starter: 'The Pink Lady Poodle Skirt Salad'

A retro‑bright starter of baby spinach, strawberries, pickled red onions, candied pecans, and whipped feta. Light raspberry vinaigrette for that perfect Pink Lady pop.

Main Course: 'T‑Bird Drive‑In Classic'

1950s‑style diner plate with a gourmet twist:

• Smash‑style wagyu burger with prairie breeze cheddar, caramelized onions, and 'Summer Nights' special sauce

• Crispy house kettle potato chips, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika. Truffle aioli for dipping.

Dessert: 'Sandra Dee Sweetheart Sundae'

A nostalgic vanilla‑bean ice‑cream sundae layered with hot fudge, cherry compote, and crushed waffle cone. Crowned with whipped cream and a bright red cherry - sweet, simple, and irresistible.

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