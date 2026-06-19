GREASE to Close American Gothic Performing Arts Festival's 2026 Season
The production, with book by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, will be staged at Bridge View Center Theater in Ottumwa.
The American Gothic Performing Arts Festival closes its 2026 season with the irresistibly fun and iconic musical, 'Grease' Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 28, 2 p.m., at Bridge View Center Theater. 'Grease', features a book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, captures a moment in 1950s America when youth, rebellion and self-expression were beginning to redefine what it meant to belong.
'Grease' sends the Festival out on a high note - reminding audiences that even rivalry and difference can give way to connection, confidence and community. Prior to each performance, the community is invited to a retro-inspired dinner, or lunch in the case of Sunday, June 28, prepared by BVC Executive Chef and T-Bird at heart, Adam Hunt. The Bridge View Center is located at 102 Church Street, in Ottumwa.
Tickets to 'Grease' are on sale and start at $27. Pre-show meals are $30. Call Mary at BVC to reserve table setting at 641-684-700 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. on June 25 -26. On Sunday, June 28, social hour begins at 12 p.m.; lunch is served at 12:30 p.m. The menu items are listed below:
Starter: 'The Pink Lady Poodle Skirt Salad'
A retro‑bright starter of baby spinach, strawberries, pickled red onions, candied pecans, and whipped feta. Light raspberry vinaigrette for that perfect Pink Lady pop.
Main Course: 'T‑Bird Drive‑In Classic'
1950s‑style diner plate with a gourmet twist:
• Smash‑style wagyu burger with prairie breeze cheddar, caramelized onions, and 'Summer Nights' special sauce
• Crispy house kettle potato chips, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika. Truffle aioli for dipping.
Dessert: 'Sandra Dee Sweetheart Sundae'
A nostalgic vanilla‑bean ice‑cream sundae layered with hot fudge, cherry compote, and crushed waffle cone. Crowned with whipped cream and a bright red cherry - sweet, simple, and irresistible.
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