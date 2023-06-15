Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ON STAGE! Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in July

City Circle Theatre Company presents Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage! at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) July 14–16 & 21–23, 2023. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

It’s the first day after winter break at East High, and the school’s cliques are about to collide when basketball team captain Troy and brainiac Gabriella decide to audition for the high school musical—together! Can they deal with the issues of first love, friends, and family, while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities? This production is sponsored by Green State Credit Union.

Performance Times

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM (Student Rush*)

Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM

*Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, July 15, 2023. One night only!

For more information about ticket prices and possible discounts, visit https://www.coralvillearts.org/256/Disneys-High-School-Musical.

Cast & Production Team:

Production Team

Director — Jason Millsap

Music Director — Jessica Palmer

Choreographer — Sasha Tyler

Stage Manager — Jared Kiebel

Cast

Gabriella Montez — Maya Hanna

Troy Bolton — Owen Abel

Sharpay Evans — Anna Mattson

Ryan Evans — Whit Jury

Kelsi Nielsen — Abril Bejarano Hamity

Taylor McKessie — Claire Lawler

Chad Danforth — Eli Asper

Zeke Baylor — Pieter Rippentrop

Jack Scott — Xion Owens-Holst

Martha Cox — Lilly Vogts

Coach Bolton — Eric Page

Mrs. Darbus — Kaci O'Brien

Ripper/Ensemble — Jack Rippentrop

Mongo/Ensemble — Bones Kalina

Jason/Ensemble — Blake Gordley

James/Ensemble — Carter Birch Houchins-Witt

Susan/Ensemble — Madeline Austin

Cathy/Ensemble — Madisen Kleppe

Cyndra/Ensemble — Addison Cribbs

Kratnoff/Ensemble — Henry Schau

Ensemble

Lexi Brink*, Tyler Dehart*, Juliana Epping*, Eli Farmer*,

De'Jah Jordan*, Savannah Page, Micah Rees, Rana Saba,

Clara Visser, Dylan Wilson*

*denotes featured dancer