Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ON STAGE! Comes to Coralville Center for the Performing Arts in July

City Circle Theatre Company presents Disney’s High School Musical: On Stage! at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) July 14–16 & 21–23, 2023. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM. Tickets are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

It’s the first day after winter break at East High, and the school’s cliques are about to collide when basketball team captain Troy and brainiac Gabriella decide to audition for the high school musical—together! Can they deal with the issues of first love, friends, and family, while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities? This production is sponsored by Green State Credit Union.

Performance Times

  • Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM (Student Rush*)
  • Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM
  • Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM

*Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, July 15, 2023. One night only!

For more information about ticket prices and possible discounts, visit https://www.coralvillearts.org/256/Disneys-High-School-Musical.

Cast & Production Team:

Production Team

Director — Jason  Millsap
Music Director — Jessica Palmer
Choreographer — Sasha Tyler
Stage Manager — Jared Kiebel

Cast

Gabriella Montez — Maya Hanna
Troy Bolton — Owen Abel
Sharpay Evans — Anna Mattson
Ryan Evans — Whit Jury
Kelsi Nielsen — Abril Bejarano Hamity
Taylor McKessie — Claire Lawler
Chad Danforth — Eli Asper
Zeke Baylor — Pieter Rippentrop
Jack Scott — Xion Owens-Holst
Martha Cox — Lilly Vogts
Coach Bolton — Eric Page
Mrs. Darbus  —  Kaci O'Brien

Ripper/Ensemble — Jack Rippentrop
Mongo/Ensemble — Bones Kalina
Jason/Ensemble  — Blake Gordley
James/Ensemble — Carter Birch Houchins-Witt
Susan/Ensemble — Madeline Austin
Cathy/Ensemble — Madisen Kleppe
Cyndra/Ensemble — Addison Cribbs
Kratnoff/Ensemble — Henry Schau  

Ensemble 
Lexi Brink*, Tyler Dehart*, Juliana Epping*, Eli Farmer*,
De'Jah Jordan*, Savannah Page, Micah Rees, Rana Saba,
Clara Visser, Dylan Wilson*

*denotes featured dancer



