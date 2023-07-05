City Circle Theatre Company Presents Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: On Stage This Month

City Circle Theatre Company presents Disney's High School Musical: On Stage! at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) July 14–16 & 21–23, 2023. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM. Tickets are available online at Click Here, or by calling (319) 248-9370. Box office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday, noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at 1301 5th Street in Coralville.

Jessica Palmer, the musical director for High School Musical, has worked on several of City Circle's productions showcasing local teens including Monty Python's Spamalot in 2022 and Disney's Newsies in 2019. “I am old enough to remember watching this premiere on the Disney channel,” Palmer states. “I remember it being such a huge deal.” High School Musical was such a big deal that in the time since 2006 when the movie first aired, Disney has followed up with several more movies and a television show.

City Circle's cast of 27 teens and 2 adults will rehearse for 8 weeks to prepare for the two-week run of the show. According to Palmer, “My favorite part of the rehearsal process is yet to come: the sitzprobe! This is the first rehearsal where the actors and musicians come together to sing through the show. For rehearsals we only use a piano, so adding the full band always has a huge impact and really gets everyone excited to perform. Plus, we get to show off our weeks of work to the musicians.”

It's the first day after winter break at East High, and the school's cliques are about to collide when basketball team captain Troy and brainiac Gabriella decide to audition for the high school musical—together! Can they deal with the issues of first love, friends, and family, while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities? This production is sponsored by Green State Credit Union.

Performance Times

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7:30 PM (Student Rush*)

Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM

*Students can buy any remaining seats for only $10 each starting one hour before the show on Saturday, July 15, 2023. One night only!

For more information about ticket prices and possible discounts, visit Click Here.