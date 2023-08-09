BLUEBEARD'S CASTLE Comes to Des Moines Metro Opera Next Year

Performances run July 1-22, 2024.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Bluebeard's Castle comes to Des Moines Metro Opera in 2024. Performances run July 1-22, 2024.

The mysterious Bluebeard welcomes his new bride Judith into his ominous castle, where rumors have been swirling concerning one question: what happened to his previous three wives? Shrouded in the secrecy of seven forbidden rooms, Judith desperately tries to uncover the terrifying secrets that Bluebeard had hoped to keep locked away forever.  

Utilizing the cutting-edge visual technology now in use by Hollywood studios for shows such as The Mandalorian and Westworld, this new production brings Bluebeard’s Castle to life through the world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation tool—Unreal. Internationally acclaimed filmmaker, visual composer and Des Moines resident, Oyoram, along with director Kristine McIntyre and scenic designer Luke Cantarella, will create a truly immersive theatrical experience where audiences can finally experience in vivid detail the treasures and terror lurking behind Bluebeard’s seven locked doors.

Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn makes his DMMO and role debut as Duke Bluebeard and soprano Sara Gartland returns as Judith, with Maestro David Neely leading the DMMO Festival Orchestra. With its immense, cinematic score, Bartók’s psychological opera-thriller will leave you entranced as Judith reveals, door-by-door, Bluebeard’s dark past. 

Want to learn more? Listen to the Bluebeard episode of DMMO's official OVERTURES Podcast, hosted and produced by Lecturer-in-Residence Joshua Borths.




