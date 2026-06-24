SHADOWS & SECRETS to Open at Vintage Theatre

🎭 NEW! Colorado Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Colorado & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Insight Colab Theatre will present Shadows & Secrets August 28-30, at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St, Aurora, CO 80010. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Shadows & Secrets by Nancy Wang is based on a dossier of scattered historical facts, newspaper clippings, and memories of Nancy Wang's grandfather Chin F. Foin, whose demise in mob era Chicago (Foin fell to his death down the elevator shaft of his restaurant), was understood to be an accident — or was he pushed?

This staged, multi-media whodunit radio play searches for answers! Broadcasted in front of a live studio audience! Mystery Radio Playhouse hopes to solve the cold case of Mr. Chin Foin, famous restaurateur of the Mandarin Inn. It is 1924. A Chicago rain storm. A flooded basement. Prohibition, fires, tong wars, jealousy, and greed hang in the wet and darkened air. Chin Foin has plunged four floors down the elevator shaft of his own restaurant. Slippery shoes? Or was he pushed?! Ruled an accident, but there are too many suspicious circumstances surrounding his untimely and unexpected death. His granddaughter hopes to solve the case!

This show is suitable for mature audiences and runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

Nancy Wang is a San Francisco–based playwright, dancer, choreographer, actor, storyteller, and project manager, best known as the founding co-director of Eth-Noh-Tec, an Asian American kinetic storytelling theater non-profit with her husband Robert Kikuchi-Yngojo.



Wang has been a professional working artist for over 50 years, blending modern and ethnic dance, theater, and playwriting into her performances www.sfiaf.org. She co-scripts and choreographs Eth-Noh-Tec's signature synchronistic, tandem movement style, creating immersive, multi-media productions Montalvo Arts Center. Her work often draws on Asian American history, folklore, and personal family narratives, aiming to build cultural bridges and celebrate diversity www.sfiaf.org.

She has performed and lectured worldwide, receiving honors such as the Circle of Excellence and the International StoryBridge Award from the National Storytelling Network

The cast includes Caroline Kim (Granddaughter, Nancy & Storyteller), Kevin Chung (Chin Foin/Moy Dong Crew/Don Jay), Alston Phu (Wong Way/Nephew Eugene/Chin Wai/NY Assassin Jack Lem Chin), Tim Inthavong (Radio Host & Assassin Harry Lee), Kim Egan (Chin Foin wife/widow and Molly O'Farrell), Jeffrey Dallet (Irish Sargeant Police #1 Murphy/Executor of Estate Mr. Tangenberg/Judge) and Brandon Phelps (Irish Rookie Police #2 O'Callahan/Journalist/Lawyer).

Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...